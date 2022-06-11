1-year-old shot in the head in Fairgrounds neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 1-year-old was shot in north St. Louis Friday evening, police said.

The child was shot in the head and was listed in critical and unstable condition. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at Lee and Pleasant in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

Another person, around 23 years old, was shot in the incident as well. That person is barely conscious but breathing, police said.

The cause of the shooting was not immediately known.

Dozens of children in St. Louis City and County have been shot in 2022.

Gun locks can be picked up for free at certain locations around St. Louis. To find one, click here.

