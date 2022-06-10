Advertisement

Urban League to give out gas cards at drive-thru event

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League of St. Louis will partner with “Operation Ten City Tour” to provide relief at the pump with gas cards.

The company will host a drive-thru event at the Urban League headquarters on North Kingshighway. The event is set to begin at noon on Saturday and will go until supplies run out. Gas cards, clothing, and free food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

