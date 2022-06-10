Tower Grove Park celebrating love on Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Love will be in the air at Tower Grove Park Sunday.

The park is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. A special event is planned to celebrate all the love and memories that have taken place there over the years.

Starting at 12 p.m. at the Roman Pavilion, 50 couples will renew their vows. After that, there will be a big wedding reception with food, beverages and music.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.