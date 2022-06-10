Advertisement

Tower Grove Park celebrating love on Sunday

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Love will be in the air at Tower Grove Park Sunday.

The park is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. A special event is planned to celebrate all the love and memories that have taken place there over the years.

Starting at 12 p.m. at the Roman Pavilion, 50 couples will renew their vows. After that, there will be a big wedding reception with food, beverages and music.

