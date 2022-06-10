Advertisement

Street collapses in north St. Louis, hole partially filled in

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 40-feet crater opened up at the intersection of Blair and Ferry just west of Interstate 70 in north St. Louis City after a sewer gave way Thursday.

The Missouri Sewer District tells News 4 the sewer giving way and the recent rain caused the whole ground underneath the road to collapse. The hole has been partially filled in but is not quite up to street level yet.

More work is being done on the hole to get it back to normal.

