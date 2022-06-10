Spirit of St. Louis Air Show features Blue Angels, stealth fighter & hometown hero

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels return to St. Louis to perform at the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show this weekend. The precision flight demonstration team is now flying the newer and more powerful F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, made in St. Louis.

The air show will also feature a performance by an F-35 stealth fighter. Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe has flown the $70 million plane for five years and will be performing this weekend. She said it’s an honor to fly the military’s most sophisticated plane and to take on the road to air shows.

“We’ve got about 15 buttons on the throttle and 10 on the stick and they all can move in five different directions. It’s like a video game but processing all that data is what’s really challenging to teach a new pilot. It’s not the actual flying portion,” she said.

There will be a multitude of modern and vintage airplanes and helicopters on display for the public to see up close. One of those is a C-17 cargo plane and the pilot who will be there to answer questions is Capt. CJ Photinos, a hometown hero.

Photinos is a graduate of Francis Howell High School. She’s a full-time pilot with Delta Airlines and flies a C-17 as a captain in the Air Force Reserves. She was one of the pilots who helped evacuate Afghan citizens from the Kabul Airport last August. It’s estimated that 122,000 people were evacuated during the 2-week airlift, one of the largest airlifts in history.

“That was one of the most challenging missions I have ever done. But absolutely the most rewarding,” she said.

Photinos said she’s flown to the Arctic Circle, Australia and all points in between. She said she hopes to inspire other young women to pursue a career in aviation.

An estimated 30-40,000 are expected to attend the 2-day event. The air show also features flight simulators and other hands-on displays at the STEM expo. One of the goals of the event is to encourage students and young adults to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Tickets can only be bought online and may sell out. Those attending are encouraged to arrive early because of traffic. Those traveling east to get to the air show should exit at Boone’s Crossing or Long Road, turn right on Chesterfield Airport Road and follow the signs. Those traveling from the west in St. Charles County should take the Chesterfield Airport Road, turn right on Olive Street and follow the signs.

The shows will go from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

