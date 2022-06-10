Spanish Cove tenants receive housing and legal help after News 4 investigation

ST. LOUIS CO., Mo. (KMOV) - Spanish Lake families are getting rental and legal assistance after a News 4 investigation.

A town hall organized for Spanish Cove tenants was held Thursday after residents were given notices to move out of their apartments without explanation.

“They’re going to help with utilities, with the rent and everything,” said tenant Talene Campbell. “They’re going to help me get placed. That’s going to be a blessing versus being out on the streets or being homeless.”

News 4 spoke to Talene Campbell as she was driving around the complex in need of emergency shelter. Talene and her son were kicked out of the Spanish Cove apartments and were homeless.

“People have been reaching out to me and have been helping with the hotel so that’s been a blessing,” said Campbell. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Councilwoman Shalonda Webb brought legal services and housing assistance to the Twillman House Thursday afternoon. Webb decided to provide resources after her calls to the owners were left unanswered.

“It tore at my heart because all of those people were in need,” Webb said. “If the new owners of Spanish Cove would like to continue to work in this thriving growing North County, I want them to know that we will not forget how you treat our residents.”

“All over the St. Louis area, all over the state and really all over the country right now we are seeing a mass eviction crisis,” said Elad Gross of the St. Louis Mediation Project. “There are folks out here who can help and we’re very happy to do that.”

A representative from Pepper Pike, owners of Spanish Cove Townhouses, is scheduled to speak with News 4 next week.

“This is unfair to us and something needs to be done.”

Spanish Cove tenants in need of assistance are being asked to call legislative assistant Shonte Harmon-Young at 314-341-7734.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.