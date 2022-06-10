Advertisement

School District: SUV drove off after hitting student, bus in St. Clair

(PxHere)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) – An SUV drove off after hitting a student who had gotten off a bus in St. Clair, Missouri Thursday.

The school district said the bus had its stop sign deployed and lights on after it stopped on Mill Road around 3:20 p.m. A student walked off the bus and was crossing the road when a dark SUV went around the bus and hit the student. The vehicle also struck the rear corner of the bus and the stop sign on the bus.

The student’s injuries were described by the school district as “scrapes and bruises” but he was taken to the hospital for observation.

An investigation is ongoing for information regarding the SUV and driver. Anyone with information is urged to call the police or the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road closure announced.
I-70 lanes to close from St. Charles Rock Rd. to Page Ave.
Reward offered for information regarding uptick in vandalism on Metro East trails
MoDOT crews will close all northbound and southbound I-70 lanes from St. Charles Rock Rd. to...
I-70 lanes to close from St. Charles Rock Rd. to Page Ave.
The air show will also feature a hometown hero, a Francis Howell grad who flies a C-17 and...
Air Show Afghan Pilot
Love will be in the air at Tower Grove Park Sunday.
Love in the Park