School District: SUV drove off after hitting student, bus in St. Clair

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) – An SUV drove off after hitting a student who had gotten off a bus in St. Clair, Missouri Thursday.

The school district said the bus had its stop sign deployed and lights on after it stopped on Mill Road around 3:20 p.m. A student walked off the bus and was crossing the road when a dark SUV went around the bus and hit the student. The vehicle also struck the rear corner of the bus and the stop sign on the bus.

The student’s injuries were described by the school district as “scrapes and bruises” but he was taken to the hospital for observation.

An investigation is ongoing for information regarding the SUV and driver. Anyone with information is urged to call the police or the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

