Reward offered for information regarding uptick in vandalism on Metro East trails

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Following an uptick in vandalism, Madison County Transit (MCT) is asking for the public’s help to stop those who are responsible for the damage.

MCT offers a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who vandalizes or dumps on the trails. The reward has been offered for previous years, but a recent increase in crimes on the trails has prompted MCT to issue a reminder.

“We have no tolerance for this blatant disregard of public property,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “Our office will prosecute any offender to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to MCT, oftentimes the graffiti is “inappropriate, lewd, and not in line with MCT’s mission to provide Madison County residents and visitors with a safe, scenic, and family-friendly” way for outdoor recreation or transportation. Most of the graffiti is found on the trails in the Edwardsville area.

Anyone with information regarding vandalism or dumping on the trails is encouraged to call the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.