Police investigate possible homicide in Alton

By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a possible homicide in Alton on Thursday afternoon.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that at around 12:59 p.m. police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in regards to a possible homicide. An initial investigation found that an adult was found dead in the home. Pulido said this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No further information has been released. The Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

