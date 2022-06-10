Police investigate possible homicide in Alton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a possible homicide in Alton on Thursday afternoon.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that at around 12:59 p.m. police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in regards to a possible homicide. An initial investigation found that an adult was found dead in the home. Pulido said this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No further information has been released. The Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

