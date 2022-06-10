Negative Covid test no longer required for travelers entering US

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Travelers landing at Lambert Airport from outside the U.S. will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

The requirement will be lifted at midnight on Sunday. The travel industry had been lobbying for the change from the CDC for months.

Local travel agents say they are already seeing a spike in demand from people ready to get out of town.

