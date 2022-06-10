Advertisement

Man shot, killed while sitting in car in North City

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed Thursday after a shooting in North City.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Police say Darrius Primus, 23, was sitting in his car in the 2800 block of Gamble when he was shot in the chest by an unknown suspect.

Officials later found Primus in the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King and took him to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The victim later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip that wants to stay anonymous should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

