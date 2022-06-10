Advertisement

Man shot, killed in North City identified

A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Friday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8900 block of Newby at around 12:29 a.m. Police said 46-year-old Charles Lawrence, Jr. was lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Xavier Boyd & Roy Jones are accused of robbing postal workers at gunpoint in St. Louis County.
Duo accused of robbing postal workers at gunpoint in St. Louis County
Shooting generic
Man shot in alley in North City
Homicide investigation generic
Man shot, killed while sitting in car in North City
Homicide investigation generic
Man found dead on porch of North City home identified
Reward offered for information regarding uptick in vandalism on Metro East trails