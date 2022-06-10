Man shot, killed in North City identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8900 block of Newby at around 12:29 a.m. Police said 46-year-old Charles Lawrence, Jr. was lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

