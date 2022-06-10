Man shot in alley in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in North City.

The victim stated he was walking in an alley in the 5700 block of Maffit at Terry when two suspects in ski masks shot at him and struck his leg. The suspects fled to the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place, where police were contacted.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

