Major Case Squad investigating Madison, IL homicide

Police believe this car is connected to a shooting that left a 28-year-old East St. Louis man dead.(Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Major Case Squad announced it is actively investigating a homicide that happened at the Madison Meat Market Thursday night in Madison, Illinois.

Madison Police Officers found 28-year-old Reginald P. Beasley III suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the market’s parking lot around 11 p.m. He was taken to the hospital but died there from his injuries. Another man was shot but was treated at the hospital and survived the incident.

The Major Case Squad released photos Friday of a black passenger vehicle believed to be connected to the homicide. The vehicle, captured on surveillance video, has a possible white defect on the hood.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-876-7182 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

