Advertisement

I-70 lanes to close from St. Charles Rock Rd. to Page Ave.

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT crews will close all northbound and southbound I-70 lanes from St. Charles Rock Rd. to Page Ave. on Friday at 8 p.m.

Drivers traveling southbound on I-170 will exit at St. Charles Rock Rd. and travel westbound to southbound Lindbergh, to eastbound Page Ave., and back to I-170. Drivers traveling northbound I-170 will exit at Page Ave. and travel westbound to northbound Lindbergh, to eastbound St. Charles Rock Rd., and back to I-170.

This demolition is part of MoDOT’s Midland and Lackland Bridge rehabilitation.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MoDOT crews will close all northbound and southbound I-70 lanes from St. Charles Rock Rd. to...
I-70 lanes to close from St. Charles Rock Rd. to Page Ave.
The air show will also feature a hometown hero, a Francis Howell grad who flies a C-17 and...
Air Show Afghan Pilot
Following an uptick in vandalism, Madison County Transit (MCT) is asking for the public’s help...
Reward offered for information regarding uptick in vandalism on Metro East trails
A police car.
City looks to improve downtown safety