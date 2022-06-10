I-70 lanes to close from St. Charles Rock Rd. to Page Ave.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT crews will close all northbound and southbound I-70 lanes from St. Charles Rock Rd. to Page Ave. on Friday at 8 p.m.

Drivers traveling southbound on I-170 will exit at St. Charles Rock Rd. and travel westbound to southbound Lindbergh, to eastbound Page Ave., and back to I-170. Drivers traveling northbound I-170 will exit at Page Ave. and travel westbound to northbound Lindbergh, to eastbound St. Charles Rock Rd., and back to I-170.

This demolition is part of MoDOT’s Midland and Lackland Bridge rehabilitation.

