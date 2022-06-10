Guns, crossbow & drugs among items seized during search in Bevo Mill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- Guns and drugs were seized during a search in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Friday afternoon police posted on social media an image of the items that were seized when officers conducted a search warrant. According to police, the items seized were six guns, a crossbow, various suspected narcotics and paraphernalia, and around $12,000 cash.

Two men were taken into custody. Police said the men who were arrested were convicted felons.

