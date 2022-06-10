Advertisement

Guns, crossbow & drugs among items seized during search in Bevo Mill

Items seized during a search warrant execution in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood.
Items seized during a search warrant execution in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) --  Guns and drugs were seized during a search in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Friday afternoon police posted on social media an image of the items that were seized when officers conducted a search warrant. According to police, the items seized were six guns, a crossbow, various suspected narcotics and paraphernalia, and around $12,000 cash.

Two men were taken into custody. Police said the men who were arrested were convicted felons.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road closure announced.
I-70 lanes to close from St. Charles Rock Rd. to Page Ave.
Reward offered for information regarding uptick in vandalism on Metro East trails
MoDOT crews will close all northbound and southbound I-70 lanes from St. Charles Rock Rd. to...
I-70 lanes to close from St. Charles Rock Rd. to Page Ave.
The air show will also feature a hometown hero, a Francis Howell grad who flies a C-17 and...
Air Show Afghan Pilot
Love will be in the air at Tower Grove Park Sunday.
Love in the Park