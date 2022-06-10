Former Blue Angels support officer has a look at what to expect at this weekend’s air show

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Blue Angels support officer has a look at what you can expect at this weekend’s Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo.

Captain Garrett Kasper told News 4 the jets tied to the show were proudly built in St. Louis by Boeing. The jets were also the centerpiece of the new Top Gun movie.

Attendees to the air show should expect a lot of noise. Kasper recommends bringing earplugs because the aircraft are loud.

The air show is on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are only available online.

