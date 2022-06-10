Advertisement

Final farewell for beloved tree in Tower Grove Park

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – There was a final farewell Thursday for a beloved tree in Tower Grove Park.

The Keebler Elf Tree is estimated to be between 75 and 100 years old. The forestry department tried to save the tree by using braces to hold up its branches, but the decay was too much.

Community members gathered Thursday to say goodbye to the catalpa tree.

