City looks to improve downtown safety

More police officers will be working downtown this weekend.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More police officers will be working downtown this weekend.

Officers will begin working 12-hour shifts so there is a more visible presence. City officials also announced this week that rentable scooters are being turned off indefinitely to try and limit problems with large crowds of teenagers gathering.

The citywide 11 p.m. curfew for anyone younger than 18 remains in effect. The mayor’s office told News 4 they have no plans right now to expand it.

