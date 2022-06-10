4Warn Forecast: Spotty Showers & Storms Still Possible This Afternoon & Evening

Weather Discussion: Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Mainly dry through the early afternoon but a few spotty showers and storms could still be triggered from mid afternoon into the evening. The probability of rain is only 30%.

Saturday looks partly sunny, warm and dry. Humidity will not be excessive. A cluster of storms could affect areas north and east of St. Louis From Sunday morning into the early afternoon. Most of the area should stay dry but hotter with higher humidity.

Intense heat on track to arrive next week which looks to be the beginning of a stretch of above normal temperatures for most of the rest of the month.

