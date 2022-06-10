4Warn Forecast: Rain Chances Back On Friday, Intense Heat Next Week

Weather Discussion: Intense heat on the way next week, but before that we get a shot for some rain...

Chance of showers Friday morning and a few storms in the afternoon to evening. Rain and storms will be hit and miss, but a briefly heavy T’shower is possible.

Heating up this weekend, especially Sunday as we hit a high of 91, heat index 94.

Intense heat is expected Monday through Wednesday with upper 90s and a heat index near or over 100. Tuesday especially looks hot with a high around 99, so hitting 100 is possible. And while Thursday looks a bit “Cooler”, it’s still uncertain this far out exactly when the intense heat will back off a bit.

