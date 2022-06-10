4Warn Forecast: Isolated T’Showers This evening

Weather Discussion: A few isolated showers or storms are possible this evening. This may briefly interrupt the Cardinals game or your evening plans, though these will be rather hit and miss.

Saturday looks partly sunny, warm and dry. Humidity will not be excessive.

Sunday has a low chance for strong storms. If these don’t develop it will just be a hotter day and more humid. But if a cluster of storms develops Sunday morning or afternoon, it could produce some strong winds and hail. Make sure to have the KMOV weather app and if the storm threat ramps up we’ll make sure you get alerts.

Intense heat on track to arrive next week which looks to be the beginning of a stretch of above normal temperatures for most of the rest of the month. Record breaking heat is expected Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is still intensely hot and thus Monday through Wednesday are weather alert days due to the intense heat.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.