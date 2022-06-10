Advertisement

14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running fentanyl distribution ring in St. Louis

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after the death of a man in custody with the Crestview Police Department last year.(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Fourteen people have been indicted on federal charges for running a fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area.

Seven people, including Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey, 25, of St. Louis, Andre “Luh Half” Pearson, 25, of St. Louis County, were initially indicted in April. Seven others, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20, were added to a superseding indictment on Wednesday.

The others indicted are Tony Evans, 32, Araven Johnson, 27, Douglas Simpson, 33, of Normandy, Jeffrey Moore, 24, of Riverview, Shawn Liggins, 20, of Wellston, Omar Lewis, 21, Willie Lindsey, 42, Jamond “Huncho” Dismukes, 21, Travon Weatherspoon, 31, Birtha Lindsey, 41, and Erik Simmons, 28.

According to prosecutors, Lindsey and Pearson are leaders of an organization responsible for drug trafficking and gun violence in the area, particularly along the Interstate 55 corridor. The group is called “55 Boyz,” officials said.

All defendants face a felony charge of conspiring to distribute fentanyl. Some of them face additional charges, including fentanyl possession, conspiracy to tamper with a witness and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

