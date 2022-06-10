1 dead after two-car crash that shuts down I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash on Interstate 70 late Thursday night.

An initial investigation showed a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 in the far right lane. The Jetta drove on the shoulder and hit the left back corner of a Volvo tractor truck that was parked on the same shoulder. The crash cut the doors off the right side of the Jetta before it rotated causing a passenger to be ejected.

The Jetta came to a rest in lane one of eastbound I-70. The driver who was 16 was not injured in the crash. Another passenger who was 15 was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The passenger who was ejected was found dead at the scene. The 26-year-old driver of the Volvo was also not injured.

Accident Reconstruction is investigating.

