Youth outreach group steps up to help curb teen violence downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -News 4 is hearing from local teenagers caught in the middle of a downtown debate.

Some living in the area have called for a curfew after teenagers were accused of shooting other teens over the weekend.

“It could be a really important place for the youth. Why would you take something away just because somebody that is our age is doing it but not all of us are doing it,” says 16-year-old Melanie Sanders-Webb.

Young Voices With Action is a group of youth leaders who want to help be a part of the solution. Melanie is among the teenagers who are working to take their community back from violence and negativity.

“Downtown is crazy right now,” says YVWA Ambassador Iyana Williams.

“For me, it’s important to be an ambassador downtown because I would like to lead by example,” says YVWA Ambassador,Kenneth McClamb. “It should be more places for people our age.”

The program is hiring youth ages 14-25 years old with mentor Farrakhan Shegog leading the way.

“I believe that we ought to be creating spaces where young people can flourish and thrive,” Shegog, YVWA’s lead mentor, said. “It’s a small, minute of individuals. It’s not every young person that comes downtown.”

“A reason I want to help is because I don’t want to see my friends get killed,” says Sanders-Webb.

“I would rather be the people doing the right thing and showing people younger than me to do the right thing,” says McClamb.

The organization is also encouraging parents to sign up to be neighborhood block captains. Click here to get involved.

“What can the city do for us to help us out to live our life the way we should live it?” says Williams. “Instead of getting everything taken away from us.”

Young Voices With Action is currently accepting new youth ages 14-25 to work for the program. For more information on how to sign up visit www.youngvoiceswithaction.org.

“To be an ambassador means to showcase the blessing, the quality and the hard work of positive young people, “Shegog says.

“Be respectful and be responsible. Make an image for yourself that’s not immature.”

