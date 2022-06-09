You can get a free gas card at Urban League event
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League is co-hosting a community food distribution and empowerment event on June 11, 2022.
This event is in partnership with Greatness Unlocked: a Ten City Tour. They will have food, free gas cards, and new clothes. The event also features a job fair and business expo, an expungement clinic, speakers, a pitch competition, and youth programs.
