Woman dies, others injured after crash in Ferguson

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Injured passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Tuesday night in Ferguson, police said.

Ferguson Police said the accident happened just before 10 p.m. at North Elizabeth and Hereford. At least four people were injured in the accident. Police said the initial investigation revealed one of the vehicles involved was making a left turn from Hereford to North Elizabeth with a green light but not the green arrow when it was struck by another vehicle that was coming from the other direction with a green light.

The accident caused another collision with two vehicles going eastbound on Hereford. One of the injured passengers died as a result of her injuries. Police did not release her name in a press release Wednesday.

Authorities are still gathering information to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

