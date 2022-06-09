Advertisement

WATCH: Deer bursts through window of Downtown St. Louis bank

A deer jumped through the window of a UMB bank in the City of St. Louis Thursday morning.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Surveillance video captured the moment a deer broke into a bank in Downtown St. Louis Thursday.

The deer crashed through the window of the UMB Bank at Broadway and Market around 5:30 a.m.

Surveillance video sent to News 4 from UMB Bank shows the deer smashing into the window and entering the bank’s lobby. Once inside the lobby, the deer is seen struggling to stand. Once it is able to stand, the deer tries to get out of the lobby as a police vehicle pulls up in front of the building. The video cuts off while the deer is still in the lobby.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deer in UMB Bank
WATCH: Deer bursts through glass of St. Louis bank
Crime solution strategy
Study provides new insight on crime-fighting solutions
problem property
News 4 looks for answers from property owners after residents complain of mold, mice, spiders and forgotten maintenance requests
man shot on 64
Man found shot on I-64