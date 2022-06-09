WATCH: Deer bursts through window of Downtown St. Louis bank

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Surveillance video captured the moment a deer broke into a bank in Downtown St. Louis Thursday.

The deer crashed through the window of the UMB Bank at Broadway and Market around 5:30 a.m.

Surveillance video sent to News 4 from UMB Bank shows the deer smashing into the window and entering the bank’s lobby. Once inside the lobby, the deer is seen struggling to stand. Once it is able to stand, the deer tries to get out of the lobby as a police vehicle pulls up in front of the building. The video cuts off while the deer is still in the lobby.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.