Study provides new insight on crime-fighting solutions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Various solutions have been proposed by city leaders to reduce crime.

In downtown st. Louis alone, a curfew has been established, electric scooters have been banned, and police patrols have increased. However, as crime continues, there are bigger conversations about how to combat this huge problem.

One plan St. Louis City leaders have begun implementing is a Denver, Colorado-based program titled Cops and Clinicians which removes police from certain 911 calls and replaces them with mental health specialists. A new study shows it actually led to a 34% reduction in low-level crimes. That study done by Stanford scholars found the program prevented nearly 1,400 crimes during its six-month pilot launched in June 2020.

The program focused on crime data related to their targeted offenses, such as disorderly conduct, trespassing and drug use, but it also examined trends in crimes such as burglary or weapons charges. Taking police out of 911 calls for the targeted type of offenses did not lead to a significant increase in other crimes.

Overall, in Denver, it reduced reports of less serious crimes and lowered response costs. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones visited the town to look into the program in 2021.

“I wanted to see a response model that did not involve officers and see how that was set up,” Jones said previously.

Earlier this year, through a partnership with MasterCard, the city analyzed the program’s first eight months of operation. Here’s what was found:

The cops and clinicians teams responded to nearly 5,000 cases.

95% of people in crisis had been diverted from arrest and connected to services

With 87% diverted from hospitalization.

Over eight months since the program started in 2021, it also saved the police department and EMS more than 2,000 work hours to help them respond to other priorities, saving the city an estimated $2.2 million in 2021. Mayor Jones has allocated $5.5 million through the American Rescue Plan to expand community violence intervention programs in the city.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.