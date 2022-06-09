St. Louis Proud: Rebuilding Together St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Rebuilding Together St. Louis recently helped a local veteran with home repairs. Since 1992 area volunteers have come together to help seniors, people with disabilities and military veterans.

Reginald Moore is a veteran of the U.S. Army and one of the people that Rebuilding St. Louis has helped. Moore now has a new bathroom thanks to their help.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.