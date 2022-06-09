SLMPD sees huge increase in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said there have been more than double the amount of reported thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles than there were this time last year.

The department said 155 Kia vehicle thefts have been reported since January 1 of this year compared to 61 at this point in 2021. The department reported 142 stolen Hyundai vehicles since January 1 compared to 64 at this point in 2021.

Police are urging all vehicle owners to utilize car club anti-theft devices to deter thieves. The device attaches to the steering wheel, effectively locking it in place. Car clubs can be bought for $15 at the Five Star Senior Center on Arsenal Street. They can also be bought at City Hall.

The Missouri Department of Revenue’s St. Louis City Hall Fee Office also carries license plate screws. Residents need to call the office at (314) 622-4231 to ensure availability beforehand and provide proof of residency to purchase a car club or license plate screws.

