Record-high nursing vacancies cripple St. Louis metro, nation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Data from a Missouri-based survey show nursing vacancies are at the highest they have been in the history of the survey.

The Missouri Hospital Association recently released its 2022 Workforce Report, which shows the nursing vacancy rate was around 11 percent in 2020. That number nearly doubled to 20 percent in the two years since then.

Statewide vacancy and turnover rates also increased since 2020.

Schools like St. Louis University continue to put nurses into the workforce, but one professor said universities need to cast a wider net to attract applicants from many demographics.

“I think that we have some market forces that are pulling our pool of nursing school applicants away from us,” said Laura McLaughlin, an associate professor of nursing at SLU. “I think it’s really important to just start looking beyond just the women in nursing and look for--to men in nursing. We can’t just have a whole workforce of 22 to 25-year-old people.”

SLU officials said the nursing program can graduate a maximum of 240 graduates a year.

For hospitals not seeing shortages, some are usually paying more for the employees on staff, according to Mercy officials in St. Louis.

“There is a national nursing shortage. Mercy is in really those Midwestern states, so we have a bit of that, but we’re still able to get pretty good amount of labor, Deion, it’s just more expensive,” said Betty Jo Rocchio, senior VP and chief nursing officer for Mercy in St. Louis. Mercy told News 4 the healthcare system created more flexible shifts to attract more candidates.

