Nelly, Tatum embrace after Celtics win over Warriors during NBA Finals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/AP) - St. Louis Native Jason Tatum and the Boston Celtics are inching closer to winning the NBA Finals.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Celtics rode the energy of a raucous TD Garden crowd to beat back another third-quarter onslaught by Golden State in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

However, Tatum wasn’t the only St. Louisian in the arena. Nelly performed during the Halftime Show with Tatum’s jersey on before returning to his seat to cheer on the Boston Celtics. When asked what it meant to have the Grammy-winning rapper there, Tatum simply answered, “that’s my guy I’ve known Nelly forever.”

“He and my mom went to high school together. St. Louis is as big as this room so we all know each other. Nelly is like the most famous guy in St. Louis until I can catch up,” he joked.

Game 4 is Friday in Boston.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.