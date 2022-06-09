Missouri AG targets 2 local school districts over student surveys

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two local school districts are under fire from the Missouri Attorney General over questions asked to students.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is taking a closer look at the Mehlville and Webster Grove School Districts that allegedly surveyed students about their parents’ political beliefs, income, and other personal questions. His office has sent subpoenas to five other districts statewide demanding they answer why the surveys went out. Jefferson City School District, Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, Park Hill School District, Springfield School District, and Neosho School District fall under that umbrella.

Schmitt is also investigating if the schools violated state law. Recently, he launched a transparency portal that includes Sunshine Law requests sent to school districts on behalf of parents.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.