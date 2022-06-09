Advertisement

Missouri AG targets 2 local school districts over student surveys

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two local school districts are under fire from the Missouri Attorney General over questions asked to students.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is taking a closer look at the Mehlville and Webster Grove School Districts that allegedly surveyed students about their parents’ political beliefs, income, and other personal questions. His office has sent subpoenas to five other districts statewide demanding they answer why the surveys went out. Jefferson City School District, Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, Park Hill School District, Springfield School District, and Neosho School District fall under that umbrella.

Schmitt is also investigating if the schools violated state law. Recently, he launched a transparency portal that includes Sunshine Law requests sent to school districts on behalf of parents.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nelly and Tatum
Nelly, Tatum embrace after Celtics win over Warriors during NBA Finals
Crime solution strategy
Study provides new insight on crime-fighting solutions
man shot on 64
Man found shot on I-64
problem property
News 4 looks for answers from property owners after residents complain of mold, mice, spiders and forgotten maintenance requests