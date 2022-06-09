Advertisement

Meet J-Lo! The Saint Louis Zoo’s green anaconda

Image showing J-Lo, the green anaconda at the Saint Louis Zoo.
Image showing J-Lo, the green anaconda at the Saint Louis Zoo.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Saint Louis Zoo spotlighted their green anaconda Thursday on social media.

The zoo posted a video of J-Lo along with some facts about green anacondas, such as them being the largest snake in the Western Hemisphere and how they kill their prey.

J-Lo, the green anaconda at the zoo, arrived in 2010 and is now one of the largest anacondas in any Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoos. She weighs about 210 pounds and measures 18-feet long.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
McDonald’s shooting victim identified
Illinois congressman preparing to publicly lay out findings of Capitol attack investigation
Illinois congressman preparing to publicly lay out findings of Capitol attack investigation
File photo of money
Alleged thieves steal ATM out gas station in University City
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs