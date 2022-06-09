Meet J-Lo! The Saint Louis Zoo’s green anaconda

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Saint Louis Zoo spotlighted their green anaconda Thursday on social media.

The zoo posted a video of J-Lo along with some facts about green anacondas, such as them being the largest snake in the Western Hemisphere and how they kill their prey.

J-Lo, the green anaconda at the zoo, arrived in 2010 and is now one of the largest anacondas in any Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoos. She weighs about 210 pounds and measures 18-feet long.

