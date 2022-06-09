Plume of black smoke seen amid Hazelwood tank explosion

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A heavy police presence was reported in Hazelwood after a tank exploded Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 100 block of James S. McDonnell Boulevard just east of Lindbergh Blvd. Police said a 2,200-gallon asphalt tank caught on fire and a nearby generator exploded.

News 4′s BJC Sky Cam caught plumes of black smoke floating into the skyline. Limited details have been released.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.

