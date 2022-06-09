Advertisement

Plume of black smoke seen amid Hazelwood tank explosion

Black smoke fills air after Hazelwood tank explosion
Black smoke fills air after Hazelwood tank explosion(KMOV)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A heavy police presence was reported in Hazelwood after a tank exploded Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 100 block of James S. McDonnell Boulevard just east of Lindbergh Blvd. Police said a 2,200-gallon asphalt tank caught on fire and a nearby generator exploded.

News 4′s BJC Sky Cam caught plumes of black smoke floating into the skyline. Limited details have been released.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deer in UMB Bank
WATCH: Deer bursts through glass of St. Louis bank
AG School Supenoa graphic
Missouri AG targets 2 local school districts over student surveys
problem property
News 4 looks for answers from property owners after residents complain of mold, mice, spiders and forgotten maintenance requests
problem property
News 4 looks for answers from property owners after north city residents complain of mold, mice, spiders and forgotten maintenance requests