Alton man sentenced in hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Alton man who sped off after hitting and killing a toddler running into the street after her dog was sentenced in May.

Paul Broadway, of Alton, was sentenced to five years in prison and given a $10,000 fine for failing to report an accident involving personal injury or death on May 3.

On Aug. 31, 2020, officials said 2-year-old Elle Grace Kiser was playing with the family dog on Delmar Avenue in Godfrey, Illinois. The dog ran into the street and Elle followed close behind it. She was then hit by a Gray GMC Sierra truck driven by Broadway around 3:30 p.m. Broadway initially pulled over once he realized he hit something but then drove off. Officers later found him and took him into custody. According to Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn, she died as the result of blunt head and neck trauma.

“There is no court judgment that will bring back Elle Grace and give her the future that her family still grieves over with her loss,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “We hope that this helps bring some closure for them.”

Broadway had a previous guilty conviction in 2006 for aggravated reckless driving in Jersey County, where he struck a pedestrian crossing in a crosswalk while driving at a high rate of speed.

