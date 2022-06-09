Alleged thieves steal ATM out gas station in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing from a gas station in St. Louis County Thursday.

Officials say they broke into the BP Gas station in the 7300 block of Forsyth and allegedly stole the ATM machine. Minutes later, the same suspects attempted to steal another ATM from inside the BP Gas Station in the 6700 block of Olive, but they were unsuccessful.

Reports say the suspect’s vehicle was a red, older model Dodge Ram pickup truck with no plates and faded paint on the roof and hood. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

