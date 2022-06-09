18-year-old injured while trying to escape from North City youth center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An 18-year-old was injured while trying to escape from a youth center in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

According to police, the teenager broke his ankles and fractured his spine after jumping through a third-floor window at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities report he slid between several wooden wardrobes and the windows on a third-floor unit. Then, once staff left the room, he pushed the wardrobes away from the windows and used a drawer to break a window. After breaking the window, police said he climbed on top of a radiator unit that was attached to the wall and kicked a secured window screen until it opened.

When employees of the center went back to the room, they reportedly directed the teenager not to jump out of the window. Police said the teenager refused, climbed backward through the window and dropped three stories to the pavement below.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment following the attempted escape.

