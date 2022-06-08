WATCH: Drivers snarl through flooded lanes of I-70 near Union

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As heavy rain pours down in the St. Louis region, drivers navigated through water rushing on Interstate 70 during their morning commute.

A News 4 viewer captured a video of water across all lanes of eastbound lanes near Union Wednesday morning. Police are diverting traffic off at Riverview but reopened the interstate just before 8 a.m.

@StLouisTraffic on scene of water on the roadway along I70 near Union. Drains are being cleared and water is receding @KMOV #n4tm pic.twitter.com/y9wPng5VjE — KMOV Midnight Rider (@Midnight_KMOV) June 8, 2022

At this time, there is no report of stranded motorists.

