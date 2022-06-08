WATCH: Drivers snarl through flooded lanes of I-70 near Union

Advertisement

WATCH: Driver snarl through standing water on I-70 near Union
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As heavy rain pours down in the St. Louis region, drivers navigated through water rushing on Interstate 70 during their morning commute.

A News 4 viewer captured a video of water across all lanes of eastbound lanes near Union Wednesday morning. Police are diverting traffic off at Riverview but reopened the interstate just before 8 a.m.

At this time, there is no report of stranded motorists.

