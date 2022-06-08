‘St. Louisans deserve better’: Jones speaks amid Lewis Reed’s ‘abrupt resignation’

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke Wednesday on the indictment and resignation of former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed.

Last week, an indictment was unsealed against Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and recently resigned 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad. They are all accused of getting substantial and numerous cash payments in exchange for political favors and land deals.

Jones said that the allegations spoke for themselves.

“Let me be absolutely clear. No one wins in this situation. When politicians break the law to serve themselves instead of the people they were elected to serve,” the mayor stated. “Everyone loses... Everyone including political opponents and the families of those indicted.”

Jones described the impact the corruption outlined in the 66-page indictment has on St. Louisans, “what we can’t measure are the businesses, the grocery stores, the homes that never came to St. Louis, particularly North St. Louis, because of issues like these.”

She highlighted the comments Reed, Boyd, and Collins previously said to her.

“Anyone who’s followed City Hall knows that despite my administration’s best efforts, President Louis Reed fought me from the date that I first stepped into this office. He refused to meet with me and my staff, time and time again about the American Rescue Plan or other key issues. Jeffrey Boyd fought me since I became treasurer in 2012,” Jones recalled. “And according to the indictment, John Collins Muhammed said that I’m on his [expletive] list on trying to stop him from giving out illicit tax statements and that language says everything that needs to be said.”

Collins resigned in May from the Board of Alderman. He served on the alderman from 2017 to 2022.

St. Louis can now take the first tentative steps to move forward, Jones declared. She said the city is heading into a new era, and spoke on the plans for the St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC).

“SLDC has been working to create a more transparent, accountable tax system tax incentive system that and that work continues,” she adds.

Jones said that the SLDC froze Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration transactions from July to October as they look to assess and standardize practices and processes.

“According to SLDC, I did not grant an abatement for the property and questions. The developer will be required to pay current taxes and any and all future incremental taxes on this project.”

The self-dealing and corruption outlined in federal indictments against three former @STLCityGov leaders is completely unacceptable. These serious charges prevented them from doing the jobs they were elected to do, and they did the right thing for St. Louis by resigning. (1/3) — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) June 8, 2022

The trust we hold as elected officials is fragile, and that confidence has been shattered by these troubling corruption charges against three former city leaders.



My administration is reviewing potential ethics legislation to begin the hard work of restoring that trust. (3/3) — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) June 8, 2022

Click here to view Reed’s statement.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.