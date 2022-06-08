St. Clair County residents can get paid to do participate in COVID study

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- Officials with the Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center in East St. Louis are conducting a COVID-19 study to see how individuals are impacted by the pandemic.

The study started in April. Participants can make almost $200 by doing a series of studies.

According to officials, researchers want to know what barriers people need to overcome to get tested and vaccinated against COVID. The study is open to St. Clair County residents only who are 18 years or older, fall into the low-income category and are at high risk for COVID.

Participants are required to fill out paperwork to see if they meet the qualifications.

Officials told News 4 almost 400 people have signed up so far. Researchers are looking to get at least 200 more people to participate.

“The money has been a very good incentive but a lot of the times people-not everybody wants the money sometimes it’s just about helping,” Patricia Nunn, who is an outreach specialist at Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center, said.

“It was definitely scary. I was definitely worried and my grandmother made sure I got my shots too,” said Justin Jones, a participant in the study. “I care about my community. I care about my people.”

Officials said the study will last six months for each person, but they will continue the study for at least two years as more people roll in.

