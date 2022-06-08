‘Pizza passport’ gets you half-price pies at area restaurants

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- You can get half-price pizza at St. Louis area restaurants starting June 15 with the ‘pizza passport’.

The STL Square Off Pizza Festival on The Hill and Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis are behind the idea. The passport allows you to get half price on any size of pizza at restaurants like Anthonino’s Taverna, Vito’s Pizzeria and Guido’s Pizzeria.

The pizza passport costs $30 and goes until August 30.

