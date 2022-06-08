Advertisement

‘Pizza passport’ gets you half-price pies at area restaurants

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- You can get half-price pizza at St. Louis area restaurants starting June 15 with the ‘pizza passport’.

The STL Square Off Pizza Festival on The Hill and Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis are behind the idea. The passport allows you to get half price on any size of pizza at restaurants like Anthonino’s Taverna, Vito’s Pizzeria and Guido’s Pizzeria.

The pizza passport costs $30 and goes until August 30.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

cash for covid
St. Clair County residents can get paid to do participate in COVID study
charges modot killing
Family of killed pregnant MoDOT worker upset with delay on potential charges
charges modot killing
Family of killed pregnant MoDOT worker upset with delay on charges
cash for covid
St. Clair County residents can get paid to do participate in COVID study