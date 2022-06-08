Man convicted of meth trafficking conspiracy

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Arturo Ledesma was convicted by a federal jury in Madison County for possessing meth with the intent to sell it in 2017 and 2018.

Charges said Ledesma, 33 and from Watsonville, California supplied meth and marijuana to co-conspirators in California and Pennsylvania in 2017. Five other co-conspirators were arrested and charged in Madison County, Illinois after they were found with more than 30 pounds of meth there. They all pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges.

Ledesma will be sentenced on September 19.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.