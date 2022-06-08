Local police recruits train for use of deadly force as graduation nears

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A class of local police recruits is training for scenarios they hope they never find themselves in.

For months, News 4 has been following a recruiting class from the Eastern Missouri Police Academy in St. Charles County. Upon graduation, the 10 recruits will fill positions at a variety of departments across the St. Louis region.

With graduation a month away, recruits are applying what they’ve learned in the classroom at the shooting range, undergoing various shooting drills.

“The bottom line is no one knows what they’re going to do until they’re put in that situation,” said instructor Dave McCune. “Even when you’re in that situation you have to rely on training, that’s why we try to train the recruits the best we can.”

The recruits use a Glock 17, similar to the service weapon they’ll be issued upon being hired at a department. For some, it’s a shift from other firearms used in the military.

“When I was in Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009, in the infantry we were using rifles and shooting mountain top to mountain top,” said recruit David Brown. “So here, the distance of engagement is much closer and I’m adjusting to techniques used with a handgun.”

Each of the recruits must pass a qualification test, consisting of target shooting at various distances, in order to graduate from the academy. On Tuesday, the class took part in a preliminary qualification test; everyone passed.

“I think there’s kind of calling to this, some people are supposed to do this, some aren’t,” said Brown. “I definitely feel this is the right decision for me.”

They spend several weeks in the classroom learning about the law and legally, how a justified use of deadly force is classified in Missouri. Then, they apply the technical skills at the range.

With increased public scrutiny surrounding some officer-involved shootings, McCune said reflecting on training during split-second decisions is paramount.

“It’s not something I ever want to do,” he said. “No one wants to go out and take another life.”

“Keep hearing about bad things happening and I think a lot of law enforcement officers are apprehensive to get into that stuff,” said Brown. “But I think it also pushes them to be a better job of policing rather than going to a deadly force scenario.”

McCune said recruits also experience a simulator as part of their training, putting them face-to-face with situations they could encounter while on patrol.

“When you watch them, they often hesitate and don’t want to take it to that deadly level,” said McCune. “That tells me in part that they don’t want to go out and do anything to hurt anyone.”

Most area departments have body cameras, which are thought to keep both the public and officers accountable. McCune has his own theory.

“Officers are afraid to engage hands-on because of body cameras and they’re afraid they’re going to do something wrong hands-on and then they transition to a weapon,” he said. “That usually isn’t even necessary had they used the proper de-escalation tactics from the beginning, but they’re afraid they’ll be accused of wrongdoing,” he said.

The recruits will graduate in July and fill various vacancies in area departments, many of which are desperate for additional patrol officers.

“When you pull out a firearm, you need to know exactly what you’re doing with it,” said recruit Garrett Burns. “That’s what this training allows us to do. Feel confident in what we’ve learned and know we’re handling situations to the best of our ability and training.”

