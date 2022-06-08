Lifeguard shortage forces changes at St. Louis area swimming pools

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Community aquatic centers are limiting capacity and reducing the days they’re open to compensate for an ongoing shortage of lifeguards. The St. Charles Parks and Recreation Department is adjusting capacity levels at the aquatic centers at Wapelhorst and Blanchette Parks.

Kristy Litzinger spent the afternoon at the Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility with her sister.

“I think they’re doing what they can to keep everyone safe. It’s sad but they have to keep everyone safe,” she said.

Together the two pools would normally have 120 lifeguards but started the summer with just 85. To avoid running short of lifeguards the pools will limit capacity by limited usage to just residents of the following zip codes: 63301, 63303, 63304, 63373, 63376 and 63386. As well as season pass holders.

That means some families, like Jamil Foster’s were turned away at the gate.

“It’s frustrating, yeah,” said Foster.

Other pools in the area are also making adjustments. White Birch Bay Aquatic Center in Hazelwood is only open on weekends. At the Renaud Center in O’Fallon, Mo, the indoor pool is only open Monday through Wednesday and the outdoor pool is only open Thursday through Sunday.

And at the Aquaport in Maryland Height patrons are required to purchase their entrance voucher a day in advance, unless they have a season pass.

Parks and recreation officials recommend you check in advance if there are any limitations at the pool that your family plans to visit.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.