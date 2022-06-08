Carjacker steals SUV at St. Charles gas station, hits owner with his own car
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Charles County are searching for a carjacking suspect who allegedly hit a man at a gas station Tuesday morning.
At 6:30 a.m., a man drove his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee to a gas station in the 14700 block of Highway 67 in West Alton. The man left his SUV unattended at the pump. Police said a man jump inside the SUV and started to drive off. The suspect then hit the car owner who tried to stop the carjacking.
The man was in his 20s with a medium build with a black hoodie and black and white shoes. Anyone with information should call 636-949-3002.
