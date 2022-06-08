Advertisement

Carjacker steals SUV at St. Charles gas station, hits owner with his own car

Suspect in St. Charles County
Suspect in St. Charles County(St. Charles County Police)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Charles County are searching for a carjacking suspect who allegedly hit a man at a gas station Tuesday morning.

At 6:30 a.m., a man drove his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee to a gas station in the 14700 block of Highway 67 in West Alton. The man left his SUV unattended at the pump. Police said a man jump inside the SUV and started to drive off. The suspect then hit the car owner who tried to stop the carjacking.

The man was in his 20s with a medium build with a black hoodie and black and white shoes. Anyone with information should call 636-949-3002.

