Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream to open location in Tower Grove South

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A unique ice cream experience is expanding to south St. Louis. Boardwalk Waffles and Ice cream is set to replace Tower Grove Creamery on South Grand in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream has expanded to other locations in Soulard and south St. Louis County in the last few months.

