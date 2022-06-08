Aldermen and city officials react to Lewis Reed’s resignation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the most powerful men in St. Louis City politics is stepping down from office, but there’s a concern there could be a mad scramble for power inside city hall. Former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said he’s “heartbroken and saddened to have to make the difficult decision to step down.”

This all comes less than a week after Reed and two other city officials were indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges. Jeffrey Boyd, also an alderman, stepped down from his position last Friday. Former alderman John Collins-Muhammad resigned in May. Now, officials from across the city are reacting not only to the indictment but to their leaders’ resignations.

“I guess he thought this was best for him, his family and the city,” Joe Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro’s the city’s 23rd ward alderman. He’s worked alongside Reed for the last 14 years.

“It is very chilling to learn that the colleagues you have sat with in meetings and worked with to move the city forward have been federally indicted,” Bill Stephens said.

Stephens, who was newly elected in 2021, represents the 12th ward.

“There’s 66 pages of reasons why you should not trust your legislative branch of government at the moment,” Stephens added.

Inside the 66 pages worth of court documents, it outlines the bribery and wire fraud charges aimed against Reed, Boyd and Collins-Muhammad.

“The city needs them to be out of office for us to move forward, and they’ve realized that, and come to their senses, and have done what’s best for the city,” Joe Vollmer explained.

Vollmer’s now acting as board president after Reed’s resignation. He’s not the only city official to approve of his resignation. Reactions are coming from every corner of city hall.

Mayor Tishaura Jones said “it’s no secret Lewis Reed and I have been at odds for years, but I remain disappointed it came to this .... Lewis Reed did the right thing for our city.”

Comptroller Darlene Green also commented, “the city can now move forward.”

We reached out to the following aldermen Tuesday for additional comment on Reed’s resignation: Sharon Tyus, Brandon Bosley, James Page, Christine Ingrassia, Jack Coatar, Annie Rice, Carol Howard, Megan E. Green, Tom Oldenburg, Cara Spencer, and Pam Boyd. Those aldermen either didn’t want to do an interview or didn’t return our calls for comment.

“Every elected official suffers when this occurs, and I’m just trying to let people know there are people who do things the proper way,” Vollmer said.

Now, the running begins for the next aldermanic president with an election in November. This is a special election to fill Reed’s seat until his term is up in March 2023. Then, in March, another election will be held for the official Board of Alderman Presidential seat.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.