9 Cardinals players nominated on All-Star ballot

Nine Cardinals players were nominated in the All-Star ballot
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nine Cardinals players have been nominated on the All-Star ballot for this year’s MLB All-Star Game.

The Cardinals nominated the following players to be on the ballot for the team:

  • Paul Goldschmidt
  • Nolan Gorman
  • Nolan Arenado
  • Tommy Edman
  • Yadier Molina
  • Albert Pujols
  • Harrison Bader
  • Dylan Carlson
  • Tyler O’Neil

The MLB and the Los Angeles Dodgers launched the balloting for the 2022 Midsummer Classic Wednesday. It will feature two phases of fan voting to determine the starters for the game.

Fans can cast their votes online at MLB.com. They can submit up to five ballots per 24 hrs. Phase 1 will end on Thursday at 1 p.m., and the top two players at each position in each league will be revealed on MLB Network at 4 p.m., and advance to the 2nd phase.

Phase 2 will start on Tuesday, July 5, at 11 a.m. and will end on Friday, July 8, at 1 p.m. The winners will be announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal, and the winner at each position will be starting for the 2022 Midsummer Classic.

To vote, visit MLB.com or download the MLB app.

